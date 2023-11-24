No. 19 Owls take down No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Johnell Davis scored 26 points, Alijah Martin added 25 and No. 19 Florida Atlantic beat No. 12 Texas A&M 96-89 in a semifinal at the ESPN Events Invitational.

FAU went 16 of 30 from 3-point range and improved to 4-1.

Wade Taylor IV had 35 points for Texas A&M, which fell to 5-1.

Texas A&M played the second half without Henry Coleman III, who was hurt with 3 minutes left in the opening half and limped off the court. The forward led the Aggies with 24 points in a 89-77 win over Butler on Thursday.

Jalen Gaffney hit a pair of long-range shots to key FAU’s 16-3 run to start the second half and take a 62-47 lead.

Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Florida Atlantic guard Alijah Martin celebrates after making a 3-point shot during the first half against Texas A&M, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Kissimmee, Fla.

Coleman had a pair of layups to spur a first half-ending 16-6 run that got Texas A&M within 46-44.

Vladislav Goldin, a 7-foot-1 center who scored 19 points in Thursday's 91-86 win over Butler, didn't take his first shot until 13 minutes into the game when he converted after a rebound. It was part of a 15-0 run that included three 3s by Martin to put FAU ahead 40-28.

Goldin made a pair of key free throws in the final minute of the game and finished with 10 points.