Gators, Seminoles to headline 2023 Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles will once again headline the 2023 edition of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic.

Florida will face Richmond and Florida State will meet South Florida in the annual in-season tournament, the Orange Bowl announced Monday.

The game will be played Dec. 9 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise.

This will mark Florida's 23rd appearance in Sunrise. The Gators are 18-4 all-time at the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, including a 66-55 victory against USF in 2021.

Richmond will be making its debut trip. The Spiders won the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament last season and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

The Gators, led by second-year head coach Todd Golden, finished 16-17 last season, falling to Central Florida 67-49 at home in the first round of the National Invitational Tournament.

Florida State played in eight consecutive classics in Sunrise from 2012-19 and has made 12 total appearances since 1999, including last year's 93-79 loss to St. John's.

The Seminoles, entering their 22nd season under Leonard Hamilton, are 2-0 against USF in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic, winning 75-62 in 2014 and 66-60 in 2019.

Amir Abdur-Rahim is in his first season with the Bulls after leading Kennesaw State to its first-ever NCAA tournament appearance a season ago.

Game times will be announced later.