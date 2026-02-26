Wellington golfer Justin Hicks looks to make history at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches

Justin Hicks has spent most of his life on the golf course — first as a student of the game, then as a professional, and now as a teacher. This week, the Wellington resident is stepping back into the spotlight as a competitor in the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

For Hicks, golf has always been a part of who he is.

"I grew up in Michigan, in the Detroit area. My parents introduced me to the game when I was pretty young," Hicks said.

That early introduction paid off. Hicks rose through the ranks as one of Michigan's top junior golfers before starring on the University of Michigan's golf team from 1994 to 1997. After graduating, he turned pro.

His professional career spans 116 PGA Tour events, with 54 cuts made, 25 professional wins, and a PGA Tour card secured in 2011 that helped him compete in seven major championships.

"I was fortunate enough to play on the PGA Tour. My last year out there was 2016," Hicks said.

Among those majors was a memorable appearance at the 2008 U.S. Open — a tournament that has become part of golf lore.

"I think most people, when they think of me, think of me as the guy from the 2008 US Open. It's the one when Tiger (Woods) and Rocko (Mediate) had the playoff. I led the tournament after the first round at three under par," Hicks said.

"I played in the Open Championship, which is known as the British Open here in the States," Hicks said.

Now 51, Hicks has transitioned into a new chapter of his golf life. He serves as a PGA Teaching Professional at Stonebridge in Boca Raton and competes in the Senior PGA division — a role he has embraced with the same competitive drive that defined his earlier career. He was named the 2025 Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year.

"It's a lot of fun, you know it's tough because it's a big challenge, you know? With the speed those guys bring. Now that I'm spending a lot of time teaching as opposed to playing, I'm not able to train as much as I'd like to," Hicks said.

As he prepares to compete in his first Cognizant Classic, Hicks has a special source of motivation watching from the gallery.

"I've got a 14-year-old son, and I've been able to take him to some of these events too, and he's been able to see some of these guys and meet these guys too. Now my sons are trying to beat me also, so it's pushing me to stay competitive as well," Hicks said.

