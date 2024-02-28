Port St. Lucie native Fred Biondi gets chance to play close to home in Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fred Biondi is new to the PGA Tour circuit. He's spent just under a year as a professional golfer, coming off a national championship at the University of Florida.

Now he's getting a chance to compete in the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches not too far from his hometown in Port St. Lucie.

"It's great," he told WPTV. "I mean, I probably watched this tournament a handful of times. I remember since I was, like, 15 watching Rickie (Fowler) play around here. It's awesome."

Biondi said he'll have friends and family cheering him on when he tees off for Thursday's opening round in Palm Beach Gardens.

John Barron/WPTV Fred Biondi, seen here between holes during the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches pro-am event Feb. 26, 2024, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., won a national championship at the University of Florida. Now he's looking to make a name for himself on the PGA Tour.

He's had a lot of success in the past and is now looking for a chance to make his name known on the biggest stage.

"That's kind of why we practice and do the things we do," Biondi said. "We play this game because we love it. When you play it well, it just feels way better."

Biondi and his group finished Monday's pro-am with a 61 on the day.

Although he doesn't know when he'll tee off, he's hoping to have a good showing in front of a home crowd.