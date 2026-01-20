Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka returns home for Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Fresh off his return to the PGA Tour, Palm Beach County native Brooks Koepka will compete in next month's Cognizant Classic in Palm Beach Gardens.

Tournament officials announced Tuesday that Koepka, along with Shane Lowry, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala, will compete in the annual golf tournament at PGA National Resort.

The year's Cognizant Classic will take place Feb. 25 through March 1.

Koepka, a five-time major championship winner, officially returned to the PGA TOUR last week after competing in the LIV Golf tour since June 2022.

This will be the first time that the Cardinal Newman High School graduate has played in the Cognizant Classic in four years.

It will be his eighth start at PGA National, where he has earned two top-16 finishes, including tying for second in 2019.

Three-time TOUR winner Lowry will make his ninth appearance at the Cognizant Classic, where he owns three top-five finishes in his last four starts (2/2022; T5/2023; T4/2024; 11/2025).

Scott, winner of the 2013 Masters, will make his first start at the Cognizant Classic since 2021 and 10th overall when it returns to PGA National.

PGA TOUR winner Theegala will make his Cognizant Classic debut in February.

Joe Highsmith won last year's tournament, shooting the lowest weekend score in PGA National history with a pair of 6-under 64s.