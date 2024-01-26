Jupiter resident Rory McIlroy commits to Cognizant Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Days after Rickie Fowler committed to play in the Cognizant Classic, another Jupiter golfer has added his name to the field.

Rory McIlroy will compete in this year's Cognizant Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, the world's No. 2 golfer announced Friday.

McIlroy won the tournament in 2012, when it was known as the Honda Classic.

"It's always good to come back to a tournament where you've won and had success before, and even better when it's a bit of a home game," McIlroy said. "PGA National is a great test of golf, and the fan support and incredible crowds make for an exciting atmosphere throughout the week for the players."

Rainier Ehrhardt/AP Rory McIlroy holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament Sunday, March 4, 2012, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. McIlroy became the top-ranked golfer in the world.

This will be the 10th time McIlroy has participated in Palm Beach County's PGA Tour event.

McIlroy finished second at the Dubai Invitational on the DP World Tour earlier this month and went on to win the Dubai Desert Classic.

He becomes the second familiar name to join the Cognizant Classic field after Fowler, who committed on Tuesday. Fowler won the tournament in 2017.