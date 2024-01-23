Watch Now
Jupiter resident Rickie Fowler commits to Cognizant Classic

2017 winner becomes first big name to commit to event at PGA National
Rickie Fowler watches tee shot on fourth hole in first round of 2024 American Express tournament
Ryan Sun/AP
Rickie Fowler watches his tee shot on the fourth hole of the La Quinta Country Club course during the first round of the American Express golf tournament Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in La Quinta, Calif.
Posted at 9:19 AM, Jan 23, 2024
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Rickie Fowler has committed to the Cognizant Classic, executive director Joie Chitwood announced Tuesday.

The six-time PGA Tour winner will be making his 14th appearance at Palm Beach County's premiere golf tournament, formerly known as the Honda Classic.

Fowler is the first big name to commit to the event at PGA National. The Jupiter resident, who won it in 2017, is the No. 27-ranked golfer in the world.

Rickie Fowler holds 2017 Honda Classic trophy
Rickie Fowler holds the trophy after winning the Honda Classic golf tournament, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

"We are thrilled to welcome our 2017 champion Rickie Fowler to this year's Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches," Chitwood said in a statement. "As one of the most exciting players on the PGA Tour, he is a tremendous addition to our field and is sure to generate a plethora of excitement for our partners and fans during tournament week."

Last year was the first time Fowler did not participate in the tournament since 2009.

Fowler won the 2017 tournament with a four-shot victory over Gary Woodland and Morgan Hoffmann.

