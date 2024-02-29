Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa helps win Cognizant Classic pro-am

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailo on Wednesday headed a celebrity group that won the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches pro-am event at PGA National Resort's Champion course.

Other celebrities were "The Bachelor" alum Tyler Cameron and golf influencer Micah Morris.

The group posted a 19-under 52 playing with PGA Tour pros Min Woo Lee and Nick Dunlap for a four-stroke victory. Dunlap played college golf at the University of Alabama, where Tagovailoa starred before being drafted by the Dolphins in 2020.

"Am I good at it?" Tagovailoa told WPTV when asked what he thought of his performance. "Not as good as I'd like to think. But I haven't played in a good amount of time."

Cameron celebrated by drinking out of the winning trophy.

The Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches begins Thursday morning with 19 of the top 50 players in the official world golf ranking. The 144-player field boasts 63 PGA Tour winners combined for 204 Tour titles.

Headlining the field are world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, world No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick, six-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler and defending champion Chris Kirk.