Cognizant Classic using sustainable materials while giving back to the community

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — When putting on big events like the Cognizant Classic, sustainability is very important for the PGA and especially their catering partner.

To better serve not only the environment, but also local people in need, Proof of the Pudding makes sure less goes to waste before, during, and after the event.

WATCH BELOW: Cognizant Classic practicing sustainability while giving back

"From our serviceware (forks, knives, spoons) are all compostable. We don’t use plastic, unless the food were purchasing comes in plastic. And we try to avoid that where we can all the way through our post-event, where we donate all the leftover food that we can to local charities."

Last year, Proof of the Pudding donated 40,000 meals across the country with just five golf events and another 18,000 in Canada.

JC Campbell, executive vice president of operations with Proof of the Pudding, said that the greater impact lies with what you touch every day, from leftover food to not throwing plastic into the landfills.

"We know that by when you walk into one of these suites or eat from our concessions, the packaging is going to be sustainable," he said. "We know we’ve checked that box. We know through the food donation that we’re doing the right thing for the community."

Campbell said their goal for this year is to get as close as they can to a 0 carbon footprint.