Cognizant Classic embraces families on their special day

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Saturday at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches was filled with some of golf's youngest fans. Day three of the tournament was Midas Family Day.



"Just for these kids to be here today, this is huge," C. Ron Allen, CEO of KOP Mentoring Network, said. "This is great."

Joie Chitwood, executive director of the Cognizant Classic, said they wanted to make sure the tournament provided an experience for all levels of a golf fan.

"There could be a corporation entertaining their customers," Chitwood said. "It could be a regular golf fan who just likes to walk the ropes and see every single shot. Or families can come out here and enjoy a great day at a beautiful golf course."



One of the fan-favorite parts of Midas Family Day: the giant golf balls given out to children to use for autographs from their favorite pro golfers. Also, throughout the tournament, anyone under the age of 15 is allowed on the grounds for free.

Brian Nespral/WPTV Giant golf balls were given out to children to use for autographs from their favorite pros at the Cognizant Classic.



"I know it can be quite expensive for families to take their kids out to events," Chitwood said. "We respect our families. We want to make sure we cater to them. Today is their day."

On Saturday, the tournament also hosted a group of more than a dozen inner-city youth for a behind-the-scenes tour of the grounds.

“Many of these kids have never left city limits,” Allen said. "Let's face it, opportunities like this, exposures like this, opens doors for them."



Allen said many of these kids have been looking forward to coming to this tournament since last year.



“They see these players on TV," Allen said. “Just to be here today, this is absolutely amazing."

