PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — There are only four spots remaining for the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches and the magic number to qualify is eight.

With heavy winds, and on-and-off-again rain, Cognizant Classic hopefuls had their hands full.

4 spots remain as golfers look to qualify in Cognizant Classic

"We got out before the really bad winds started to come and we played nice," said Christian Dimarco, a Cognizant hopeful from Tampa.

He showcased his talents as he finished the day six under par and finds himself in position to make it to PGA National for Thursday's round 1.

"I'm 29 now. I've been doing this for a while. I'm close, I've been in situations like this," said DiMarco. "On the Canadian Tour, I Monday-qualified in some stuff. I think that helped."

Golfers arrived bright and early to play 18 at the Tesoro Club in Port St. Lucie.

The 18-hole open qualifier features a field full of past PGA winners and up-and-comers looking for their opportunity.

The leader for most of the day, Patrick Sheehan, he was one of the first golfer to tee off finishing with a great score.

"Eight under," said Sheehan, who is playing the waiting game hoping he can play with the likes of Rickie Fowler and Jordan Speith.

"It's a weird feeling. It's nerve wrecking honestly. Just waiting I just keep refreshing the screen," said Sheehan.

This is the last year for the Monday qualifier in South Florida. It’s a ruling from the PGA Tour Policy Board, who has agreed to eliminate the Monday qualifier from next year’s tournament.

"As I talk to a lot of the players that are here for qualifying, it sucks for them, because it takes away an opportunity for them to change their lives," said Geoff Lofstead, executive director of South Florida Section of PGA of America. "There will be four players that qualify for the championship today, and within seven days from now, they could change their lives with their performance at the tournament."

The decision was made to make the playing fields smaller and make the pace of play faster.