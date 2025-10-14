2026 Cognizant Classic tickets on sale to the general public

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Tournament officials announced on Tuesday that daily grounds tickets are now available for the 2026 Cognizant Classic.

The champion course at PGA National Resort & Spa will serve once again as the host for the PGA Tour's Florida Swing opening event from Feb. 25, 2026, through March 1, 2026.

Daily grounds tickets are available Wednesday through Sunday for the 2026 Cognizant Classic and start at $30 on Wednesday, plus taxes and fees. Tickets are dynamically priced, so fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure the lowest available price, tournament officials said. Daily grounds tickets also offers access to several unique, open-to-the-public venues throughout the golf course.

The youth ticket program allows two youth, ages 15 and under, to receive complimentary admission per one ticketed adult. More information on complimentary ticket programs for military attendees will be announced at a later date, tournament officials said.

To purchase tickets or for more information about the 2026 Cognizant Classic, click here.