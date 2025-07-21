Volunteer registration for Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches now open

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Volunteer registration is now open for next year's Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.

The event returns to the PGA National Resort’s Champions Course from Feb. 23 through March 1, event planners announced in a new release on Monday.

Last year, over 900 volunteers from 35 states and three countries to provide over 21,000 hours of service, event planners said.

“Volunteers are the heart of the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and we’re thrilled to open registration for this year’s event,” said Executive Director Todd Fleming in the news release. “Each year, our volunteers help create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and partners alike. Whether you’re a returning volunteer or joining us for the first time, we look forward to welcoming you to the team and delivering another world-class week of golf at the PGA TOUR’s most historic event in South Florida.”

Volunteers will have the opportunity to participate in various capacities, ranging from on-course duties like serving as gallery management or competition support to other roles that involve assisting players and fans, such as admissions, player relations and hospitality. Positions are expected to fill quickly and are awarded on a first come, first served basis.

All volunteers must pay $100 registration fee, valued at $850, which includes the following:



Volunteer uniform (Cognizant Classic branded golf shirt, hat and clear bag)

Commemorative Cognizant Classic pin

Parking and personalized volunteer credential with lanyard, which provides access to the grounds for the entire tournament; credential serves as ticket outside of volunteer shifts

Volunteers are eligible for discounted grounds tickets

Volunteer gift

Meal vouchers provided for assigned shifts throughout tournament week

To secure your spot to volunteer for the Cognizant Classic, click here.