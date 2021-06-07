Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarterfinals

PARIS — American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Delray Beach native lost only nine points on her serve.

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Michel Euler/AP Delray Beach's Coco Gauff, 17, celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth-round match on day nine of the French Open tennis tournament, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Roland Garros in Paris.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.