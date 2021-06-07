Watch
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarterfinals

17-year-old Delray Beach native to face Barbora Krejcikova
Michel Euler/AP
Delray Beach's Coco Gauff, 17, plays a return to Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth-round match on day nine of the French Open tennis tournament, Monday, June 7, 2021 at Roland Garros in Paris.
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 10:41:46-04

PARIS — American teenager Coco Gauff served superbly Monday to reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old Delray Beach native lost only nine points on her serve.

RELATED: Gauff, Williams fall in doubles debut at French Open

Gauff also had a quick match in the previous round. Jennifer Brady retired with an injured left foot after Gauff won the opening set.

Delray Beach's Coco Gauff, 17, celebrates after defeating Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during their fourth-round match on day nine of the French Open tennis tournament, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Roland Garros in Paris.

Gauff will next face Barbora Krejcikova. She also reached reached her first quarterfinal at a major by beating 2018 French Open runner-up Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.

