PARIS — The new doubles partnership of Venus Williams and Coco Gauff didn't go very far at the French Open.

Williams, 40, and Gauff, 17, lost to 13th-seeded Ellen Perez and Zheng Saisai 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.

Michel Euler/AP Venus Williams, left, with doubles partner Coco Gauff bump fists after winning a point against Ellen Perez of Australia and Saisai Zheng of China in a first-round women's doubles match at the French Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Roland Garros in Paris.

It marked the first time that Williams had played a Grand Slam doubles match with anyone but her sister.

She and Serena Williams have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles.