Charity Golf Tournament to benefit children's mental health services

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A golf tournament is aiming to support and fund mental health services for children throughout Broward County.

The Annual Charity Golf Tournament will take place Saturday, Feb. 12, starting at noon at the Coral Springs Country Club.

The event is being held by an avid 10-year-old golfer on the autism spectrum who created his own brand of golf apparel called 'Spectrum Golf.' Carter Bonas gained national recognition at the PGA show and turned his attention to help raise money to reduce suicide rates and support families in need.

Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Healing Arts Institute, which helps save lives by providing no-cost mental health services.

Individuals can register as a single tournament player for 18 holes of golf and enjoy a post-tournament awards banquet included with registration. Tickets for the post-tournament awards banquet only will also be available.

To help support the organization, raffle tickets can also be purchased online.

To register, buy tickets or become a sponsor, click here.

