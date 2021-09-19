Watch
Bills knock out Tua, roll past Dolphins yet again, win 35-0

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) is sacked by Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58), back, and Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver (91), second left, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 4:41 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-19 16:41:10-04

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Zach Moss ran for two scores and the Buffalo Bills knocked out Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa early with a rib injury on the way to a 35-0 win.

Devin Singletary rushed for 82 yards and another touchdown for the Bills.

Buffalo has won six consecutive games in the series, doing so by an average of 20 points per game.

This marks only the second time the Bills have won six in a row against the Dolphins.

It was Miami's second-worst shutout loss at home.

Tagovailoa lasted only two series.

