Miami Heat sign guard Josh Richardson, lose free agent Gabe Vincent to Los Angeles Lakers

MIAMI — Friday was the first day of free agency in the NBA, and it kicked off with a flurry of moves.

The Miami Heat lost free agent guard Gabe Vincent to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to a report from ESPN. Vincent reportedly agreed to terms with the Lakers on a three-year, $33 million deal.

Vincent played in 195 games for the Heat over the last four seasons, averaging 7.7 points per game. He averaged a career-high 9.4 points in 68 games last season, helping Miami to the NBA Finals.

There are rumors that Heat shooting guard Max Strus could be signing with the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a sign-and-trade deal. However, nothing official has been announced.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) waits for play to resume during the first half of Game 4 of the basketball NBA Finals against the Denver Nuggets, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Miami.

ESPN also reported that the Heat have signed guard Josh Richardson and re-signed forward Kevin Love.

This is somewhat of a homecoming for Richardson, who the Heat drafted with the No. 40 pick in the 2015 NBA draft. Richardson played four seasons with Miami, having his best season with the Heat in 2018-2019 when he averaged 16.6 points per game.

Many big names, for big money are staying put across the NBA, sources tell the Associated Press.

Kyrie Irving is staying in Dallas. The same goes for Jerami Grant in Portland and Cam Johnson in Brooklyn.

Kyle Kuzma basically doubled his salary in Washington, and Draymond Green ensured that Golden State's championship core stays together.

Free agency in the NBA got off to its traditional fast start on Friday night.

Irving got $126 million over the next three years. Kuzma agreed to a $102 million, four-year deal with the Wizards and Green got a new contract that'll pay him $100 million over four seasons with the Warriors.