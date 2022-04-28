Watch
Jimmy Butler, Heat each fined $15,000 for obscene gesture

Team turns video of gesture into since-deleted social media post
Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry on sideline of Miami Heat playoff game vs. Atlanta Hawks, April 26, 2022
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry, left, and forward Jimmy Butler look on from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami.
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 28, 2022
MIAMI — The NBA fined Miami's Jimmy Butler $15,000 for making what it described as an obscene gesture during the team's playoff game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Heat were also fined $15,000 for turning a video of the gesture into a social media post.

The league announced both fines Thursday.

The social media post has since been deleted from the team account.

Butler did not play in the victory over the Hawks.

He watched from the bench because of knee soreness and made the gesture a few seconds after Max Strus connected on a second consecutive 3-pointer.

