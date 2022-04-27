Watch
Heat hold off Hawks 97-94 to reach Eastern Conference semifinals

Miami advances without injured Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter attempts shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent and forward P.J. Tucker, April 26, 2022
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter attempts a shot against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent, left, and forward P.J. Tucker (17) during the first half of Game 5 of an NBA first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Miami.
Posted at 10:06 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 22:06:44-04

MIAMI — Victor Oladipo scored 23 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and the Miami Heat moved into the Eastern Conference semifinals by beating the Atlanta Hawks 97-94 Tuesday night.

Tyler Herro scored 16, Max Strus scored 15 and Caleb Martin added 10 for the top-seeded Heat, who ousted the eighth-seeded Hawks in five games.

Miami got the series-clincher without Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry, both of whom sat out Tuesday with injuries.

Trae Young's rough series for Atlanta remained that way: He finished 2 for 12 from the floor, scoring just 11 points. For the series, the Hawks guard shot 32% against Miami's swarming defense.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
