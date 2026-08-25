'It's a redemption season': NBA veteran Klay Thompson arrives in Miami

MIAMI — After a busy offseason, the Miami Heat introduced the newest member to the roster, NBA sharpshooting veteran Klay Thompson.

There's been no shortage of national headlines this summer for Miami.

In June, Miami traded guard Tyler Herro and several other key pieces for the "Greek Freak" Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr., putting together a star-studded lineup for the foreseeable future.

Then two months later, four-time NBA Champion Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks agreed to a buyout, and the former Splash Brother announced he was signing with the Heat.

Now the 15-year NBA veteran is ready to bring his three-point shot and elite floor spacing to the Kaseya Center and help bring another championship to Miami.

"It's all you can ask for is an opportunity. For myself and the upcoming season, it's a redemption season for me to show I can still make an impact on winning and do it consistently. I just can't wait to get to work. It's surreal being here, but what an honor it is," said Thompson.

With Giannis, Klay, and Bam, the Heat have one of the most dynamic offenses in the Eastern Conference and the best perimeter defenses in the league.