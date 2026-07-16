Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis Jr. welcomed to Miami Heat with standing ovations

MIAMI, Fla. — Thursday afternoon, loud chants of "Giannis" filled the Kaseya Center.

"A little while ago, Pat asked me, 'Do you want to coach Giannis?' And I said yes,” said Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra.

WATCH:

Giannis Antetokounmpo officially introduced by Miami Heat

It's a no-brainer to coach a two-time MVP, NBA champ, Finals MVP, and so much more. But it was also a no-brainer for Antetokounmpo to say yes to the Heat.

With him coming off back-to-back injury-filled seasons, did the Heat give up too much for the latest star?

"I think I thrive on pressure, and I think I need pressure at this point in my career for me to go to the next level. I've got to get out of my comfort zone,” said Antetokounmpo.

We all know South Florida attracts the stars, and in terms of size, Antetokounmpo might be the biggest star, standing 6'11 and weighing 240 pounds. No wonder they call him Greek Freak, right?

Well, he says he's not here to talk about measurables; he's here to discuss how many championships he can help bring.

"I feel like whenever I put my mind to something, I usually accomplish it, and I feel like this is the best route for me to do that, so I'm excited,” said Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak wasn't the only person being introduced on Thursday.

When tip-off goes down at the Kaseya Center, it's only one style of play that takes place — the Miami Heat way — and Pat Riley and Eric Spoelstra believe they traded for just the guy who embodies it most.

"I pride myself on working every day in the summer to get better... I've been coming off the bench my whole career, a sixth man type of guy. So just being aggressive is what I've always been,” said Miami’s new forward Bobby Portis Jr.

That aggressive mindset will serve Portis well in the 305, especially with Spolestra saying this squad with Antetokounmpo, Portis and Bam Adebayo will play a lot of positionless ball, a style that the fans will surely embrace.

"I've been playing with Giannis for six years now, going on seven. It's been real fun playing with him, and my relationship with Bam has been built off of being competitors,” said Portis.

"The moment I'm coached hard, everyone else is going to follow. I don't want it to be sugar-coated. I need the truth so I can apply that to the game” said Antetokounmpo.

