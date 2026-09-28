Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's focused on winning championships, not rankings, as Miami Heat open media day

MIAMI, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo is in Miami, joining Bam Adebayo and the rest of the star-studded Heat roster as the team held media day Monday.

Antetokounmpo joined the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade from the Milwaukee Bucks in July 2026 and said he is settling into his new surroundings.

WATCH: Giannis focused on winning championships, not rankings, in Miami Heat media day

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he's focused on winning championships

"I'm in a very, very good place. I feel like these last two weeks just being around the team and like playing, playing pickups, doing the conditioning test together, I feel like it helped me a lot to kind of immerse myself in the culture," Antetokounmpo said.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra said the team brought Antetokounmpo to Miami for a reason, and that the goal is not about reinventing players but building on what they already do.

"Hopefully we can make guys better when they come into this building, but also just really accentuate what they already do and maximize that and put it all together where everybody's maximizing each other's strengths," Spoelstra said.

Spoelstra said the pairing of Antetokounmpo and Adebayo will serve as a hub on the court.

"Those 2 guys are going to have to be hubs for us. We're going to have to play off of both of them, and they both have done it at a really high level. I think versatility is what I want to tap into," Spoelstra said.

When asked whether he considers himself the best player in the world, Antetokounmpo did not shy away from the question.

"Yeah, I really do believe that. If not the best, I'm one of the best players in the world. I know when I'm at my best, when I'm locked in, when my body is right. I really do believe that I can dominate the game and I can impact the game in both ways, offensively and defensively. I think I've showed it over the years," Antetokounmpo said.

But Antetokounmpo said individual rankings are not what drives him.

"ESPN, Bleacher Report, whatever it's called, ranking as #1, greatest school. I don't think in 20, 30 years from now I'm going to show my kids that. But I can go to the trophy case and show them like, hey, we actually won the whole thing. You know what I'm saying? And that's what it's about for me. I don't care about being the best. I care about being a winner," Antetokounmpo said.

Antetokounmpo said the team is focused on winning a championship, with training camp opening Tuesday.

