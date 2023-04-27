Watch Now
Dwyane Wade says he moved family from Florida due to anti-LGBTQ laws

Former Heat star, who has trans daughter, says in interview he doesn't believe family would feel accepted in Florida anymore
Chris Pizzello/AP
Posted at 2:19 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 14:31:02-04

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade no longer calls Florida home.

Wade, who has a trans daughter, told Rachel Nichols of Showtime's "Headliners" that he and his family decided to move due to anti-LGBTQ laws in the state.

"I have to make decisions for my family, not just personal, individual decisions," Wade said. "I mean, obviously, the taxes is great, having 'Wade' County is great, but my family would not be accepted or feel comfortable there."

Wade revealed in 2020 that his 12-year-old daughter, Zaya, came out as transgender. Since then, he and his wife, Gabrielle Union, have been outspoken advocates for the LGBTQ community. 

"We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well,” Wade said three years ago on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" when he first publicly revealed his daughter's gender identity.

LGBTQ rights have been under attack in Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Last year, he signed the Parental Rights in Education law, commonly referred to as the "Don't Say Gay" law. It was expanded in March. Instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity is now banned through grade 12. It was previously barred up to third grade. 

In March, the state restricted gender-affirming care for minors. Republican lawmakers have also introduced bills to restrict drag shows and ban people from entering bathrooms that don't correspond to their sex at birth.

