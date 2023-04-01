Dwyane Wade elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

HOUSTON — Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

The class of 2023 was announced Saturday morning at NRG Stadium in Houston, site of the men's Final Four games, featuring two South Florida teams – Florida Atlantic against San Diego State and Miami against Connecticut.

Wade was a 13-time All-Star who won three NBA titles with the Heat and was NBA Finals MVP in 2006. Miami's all-time scoring leader spent the majority of his 16 seasons in the NBA with the Heat.

His No. 3 jersey was retired by the Heat in 2020.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade speaks during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Miami.

Wade was selected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

He becomes the sixth former Heat player in the Hall of Fame, joining Ray Allen, Chris Bosh, Alonzo Mourning, Shaquille O'Neal and Gary Payton.

Wade will be inducted Aug. 12 in Springfield, Mass.