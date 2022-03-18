Spring Training games resume in South Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Baseball is back!

After months of negotiations between team leaders and the players association, Major League Baseball Spring Training games are back in South Florida.

Friday, the Houston Astros are playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter at 1:05 p.m.

Also on Friday evening the Washington Nationals will take on the Miami Marlins. That game will take place at the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach at 6:05 p.m.

2022 marks one of the longest lockouts in the sports history. Although fans will miss out on about two weeks of spring training games, teams are set to play a full 162-game schedule.

Last week, team leaders voted unanimously to approve a new labor deal with the players association.

Spring training is estimated to be a billion-dollar economic engine for the state of Florida. Local businesses say they see as much as a 50% increase in sales during game days.

MLB Opening Day is set for April 7.