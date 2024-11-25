Police Athletic League of Boynton Beach hits the diamond to teach baseball to youngsters

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — As the holidays approach, a group of Boynton Beach police officers are hanging up their badges and swapping them out for cleats.

The Police Athletic League (PAL) of Boynton Beach is hosting a two-day baseball clinic for local youth and Little Leaguers with a simple message of teamwork and community.

"PAL has been around many years for us. It's been primarily for basketball and football," Boynton Beach Police Deputy Chief Matt Zeller said.

This month, lessons are being learned on the baseball diamond.

"We wanted to expand it so we can interact with more of our youth," Zeller said. "A lot of our officers have played growing up, and we felt that was a good sport that we can achieve that goal."

It's a perfect opportunity for Little Leaguers like 10-year-old Dylan Zeller.

"It feels great," Dylan Zeller said.

While the officers are teaching kids America's Pastime, the 10-year-old said he's enjoying hanging out with familiar faces around the neighborhood.

"It's wonderful. We were able to scrimmage, eat nice food, and work out," Dylan Zeller said.

PAL members said it's all about connecting with the community.

"Law enforcement, we're just regular people. This is a great opportunity for them to see that most of these individuals who are out here are fathers themselves, and they coach," Deputy Chief Matt Zeller, who also coaches the East Boynton Little League in his free time, said.

He believes baseball is the perfect game to teach kids about life lessons.

"Baseball is a game of failure. You're going to fail more than you're successful. I think that's a huge leadership opportunity for these kids," Deputy Chief Matt Zeller said.