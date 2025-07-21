Okeeheelee Indians 12U All-Stars headed to Cal Ripken World Series after winning Southeast Regional

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A youth baseball team from Palm Beach County is heading to Missouri next month after it took home a regional championship over the weekend.

The Okeeheelee Indians 12U All-Stars won the Southeast Regional in Fort Myers on Saturday. The team is now preparing for the Cal Ripken World Series in Missouri.

"It's been so fun playing with these boys, especially getting this far into the season," second baseman Jaxon Decamillo said.

"This season has been great playing with all these great ball players," third baseman Landon Saavedra said.

For the last two months, the boys have been firing on all cylinders.

"It's been a long season," head coach Brian Wilder said. "We have had a lot of baseball going on this summer for sure."

The long season has brought ups and downs, and a thorn in the team's side was the South Fort Myers All-Stars.

"They're a really tough team. They have a lot of really good pitching and a lot of good infield. Their hitting is really good," catcher Kellan Rivera.

Okeeheelee met their rivals in the Cal Ripken Regional and beat them 4-2 thanks to two home runs.

One of those dingers came courtesy of Rivera.

"I couldn't believe it because I have been playing since t-ball, and I've always wanted to win regionals or states," Rivera said.

The boys dominated the regional, going a perfect 6-0 over the weekend.

Now, they turn their attention to Branson, Missouri, for the Cal Ripken World Series.

"We're making great history here throughout Okeeheelee," said Saavedra.

"It feels real good because here at Okeeheelee. We're champions," Decamillo said.

So, what about predictions?

"I'm determined to practice because we're going to win it," Rivera said.

The team is accepting donations to help with travel and jersey expenses. Send an email to Okeeheeleebaseball@gmail.com to learn how to donate.