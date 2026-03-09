New York baseball fans pack Clover Park for Mets-Yankees spring training game

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The New York Yankees made a trip across the state to take on their crosstown rival, the New York Mets, in Port St. Lucie on Sunday as teams continue to prepare for opening day later this month.

Fans from both teams packed Clover Park for the afternoon action.

Baseball fans pack Clover Park for Mets-Yankees

"I love all baseball. The New York Yankees, the New York Mets. I go way back in the game. I just love watching good baseball,” said fan Jonas DeWitte.

Fans in attendance watched top prospects take the field and make a few memories.

"The smell of the hot dogs, the taste of the cold Coca-Cola, being able to get the kids a baseball out there on the lawn, I just love being at the ballpark," said DeWitte.

A day out at the ballpark is a day to remember for many, including two future major league baseball hopefuls in Auden Downes and Liam DeWitte.

"Being out here and having fun," said Downes.

"Just being on the field and catching home runs. I like giving them to the kids," said Liam DeWitte.

Baseball fan William Irwin traveled to Port St. Lucie from New York City, and he’s not here for anything else besides watching his New York Mets get ready for the season.

“I'm a Met fan through and through. I’ve been this way all my life," said Irwin

As a lifelong Mets fan, he knows the Mets haven’t won the World Series since 1986, and admits he wants to see it happen this year.

When asked about the possibility of seeing a Mets-Yankees World Series, his response was classic.

"I'm a Mets fan through and through; the Yankees could kick rocks," said Irwin.

The home team won Sunday's battle of New York with the Mets beating the Yankees 10-4.