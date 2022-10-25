Watch Now
Skip Schumaker hired as new Miami Marlins manager, source says

Cardinals bench coach gets first managerial opportunity
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes lineup to dugout before spring training game in 2022
Sue Ogrocki/AP
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes a lineup to the dugout wall before a spring training game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker tapes lineup to dugout before spring training game in 2022
Posted at 4:39 PM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 17:01:00-04

MIAMI — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.

The Miami Marlins didn't let him get away.

Schumaker has been hired by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Marlins had not announced the hiring.

He comes to Miami from St. Louis, where he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.

The 42-year-old Schumaker takes over in Miami for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

All-Time Marlins Managers

ManagerYearsRecordPlayoffsReason For Leaving
Rene Lachemann1993-96221-285Fired
Cookie Rojas19961-0Interim
John Boles199640-35Interim
Jim Leyland1997-98146-17811-5, 1997 World Series ChampionResigned
John Boles1999-2001165-206Fired
Tony Perez200154-60Interim
Jeff Torberg2002-0395-105Fired
Jack McKeon2003-05241-20711-6, 2003 World Series ChampionResigned
Joe Girardi200678-84Fired
Fredi Gonzalez2007-10276-279Fired
Edwin Rodriguez2010-1178-85Resigned
Brandon Hyde20110-1Interim
Jack McKeon201140-50Interim
Ozzie Guillen201269-93Fired
Mike Redmond2013-15155-207Fired
Dan Jennings201555-69Interim
Don Mattingly2016-22443-5872-3Resigned

Mattingly's contract expired when this season ended, and he and the Marlins' front office — owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng — agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.

That prompted a search by Miami, and Schumaker became the pick.

Cincinnati Reds slugger Skip Schumaker hits game-winning double vs. Colorado Rockies, May 26, 2015
Cincinnati Reds slugger Skip Schumaker watches his game-winning double in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies, May 26, 2015, in Cincinnati.

Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter with St. Louis.

Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. The California native batted .278 in 1,149 games while primarily playing second base and the outfield. He retired in March 2016 while in camp with the Padres on a minor-league deal.

