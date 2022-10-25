Skip Schumaker hired as new Miami Marlins manager, source says

MIAMI — Skip Schumaker was a candidate to take over as manager of the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets in recent years, only to see those clubs pick someone else.

The Miami Marlins didn't let him get away.

Schumaker has been hired by the Marlins to become the 16th manager in franchise history, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because the Marlins had not announced the hiring.

He comes to Miami from St. Louis, where he spent this season as the bench coach. Schumaker had been a first-base coach and associate manager for San Diego from 2018 through 2021, then joined the Cardinals’ staff.

The 42-year-old Schumaker takes over in Miami for Don Mattingly, who managed the Marlins for seven seasons. Mattingly went 443-587 with Miami, winning the NL Manager of the Year award after leading the Marlins to the playoffs in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

All-Time Marlins Managers

Manager Years Record Playoffs Reason For Leaving Rene Lachemann 1993-96 221-285 Fired Cookie Rojas 1996 1-0 Interim John Boles 1996 40-35 Interim Jim Leyland 1997-98 146-178 11-5, 1997 World Series Champion Resigned John Boles 1999-2001 165-206 Fired Tony Perez 2001 54-60 Interim Jeff Torberg 2002-03 95-105 Fired Jack McKeon 2003-05 241-207 11-6, 2003 World Series Champion Resigned Joe Girardi 2006 78-84 Fired Fredi Gonzalez 2007-10 276-279 Fired Edwin Rodriguez 2010-11 78-85 Resigned Brandon Hyde 2011 0-1 Interim Jack McKeon 2011 40-50 Interim Ozzie Guillen 2012 69-93 Fired Mike Redmond 2013-15 155-207 Fired Dan Jennings 2015 55-69 Interim Don Mattingly 2016-22 443-587 2-3 Resigned

Mattingly's contract expired when this season ended, and he and the Marlins' front office — owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng — agreed it would be best for both sides not to enter into a new deal.

That prompted a search by Miami, and Schumaker became the pick.

John Minchillo/AP Cincinnati Reds slugger Skip Schumaker watches his game-winning double in the ninth inning of a game against the Colorado Rockies, May 26, 2015, in Cincinnati.

Schumaker played in the majors for 11 seasons, mostly with the Cardinals, and now gets his first managerial opportunity with Miami — which shares a spring training complex in Jupiter with St. Louis.

Schumaker was a starter for the Cardinals team that won the 2011 World Series. The California native batted .278 in 1,149 games while primarily playing second base and the outfield. He retired in March 2016 while in camp with the Padres on a minor-league deal.