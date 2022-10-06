Watch Now
Don Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager

Miami tops NL East champion Braves 12-9
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to crowd after final game, Oct. 5, 2022
Wilfredo Lee/AP
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to the crowd after a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami. Don Mattingly won't be back next season. His contract expires after this season, and both sides agreed it is time for a new voice to lead the club.
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly waves to crowd after final game, Oct. 5, 2022
Posted at 8:49 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 21:29:35-04

MIAMI — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami's manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 Wednesday.

Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6.

The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami's final 69-93 record, fourth in the NL East, surpassed its 2021 finish by two games.

All-Time Marlins Managers

ManagerYearsRecordPlayoffsReason For Leaving
Rene Lachemann1993-96221-285Fired
Cookie Rojas19961-0Interim
John Boles199640-35Interim
Jim Leyland1997-98146-17811-5, 1997 World Series ChampionResigned
John Boles1999-2001165-206Fired
Tony Perez200154-60Interim
Jeff Torberg2002-0395-105Fired
Jack McKeon2003-05241-20711-6, 2003 World Series ChampionResigned
Joe Girardi200678-84Fired
Fredi Gonzalez2007-10276-279Fired
Edwin Rodriguez2010-1178-85Resigned
Brandon Hyde20110-1Interim
Jack McKeon201140-50Interim
Ozzie Guillen201269-93Fired
Mike Redmond2013-15155-207Fired
Dan Jennings201555-69Interim
Don Mattingly2016-22443-5872-3Resigned

Mattingly finished his Marlins' tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. It was Mattingly's only winning year in seven seasons with the club.

Continuing a final game custom during his years in Miami, Mattingly allowed a veteran player to manage the team. Catcher Jacob Stallings ran the Marlins Wednesday with Mattingly available for advice.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly with wife Lori Mattingly as he's honored during final game, Oct. 5, 2022
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs his wife Lori Mattingly as he is recognized on the field during the fifth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

After they clinched their fifth consecutive division title Tuesday, the Braves fielded a lineup without several of their top players.

All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley and NL Rookie of the Year contender Michael Harris II rested. Shortstop Dansby Swanson grounded out to lead off the game and was replaced by rookie Vaughn Grissom in the bottom of the first.

JJ Bleday tripled and singled while Nick Fortes homered for Miami. Eight of the Marlins starters had hits against four Atlanta pitchers.

Fortes' two-run homer capped a five-run sixth and gave Miami a 10-6 lead. Jon Berti hit a two-run triple and scored on Bleday's triple off reliever Jesse Chavez (4-3).

Olson's two-run drive off Andrew Nardi (1-1) in the seventh got Atlanta within 10-8 before Burdick connected with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs pitcher Pablo Lopez in final game, Oct. 5, 2022
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs starting pitcher Pablo Lopez after a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

Dylan Floro inherited two runners with one out in the ninth and walked Robbie Grossman and allowed Guillermo Heredia's RBI single. Ehire Adrianza lined out to left before Floro struck out Grissom in a 13-pitch at-bat for his 10th save.

Ozuna's three-run homer in the sixth put Atlanta ahead 6-5. He drove reliever Bryan Hoeing's sinker over the wall in left.

Jackson Stephens worked the first three innings for the Braves. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernández was lifted after four innings. He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out three.

