Don Mattingly wins his last game as Marlins manager

MIAMI — Don Mattingly went out as a winner in his final game as Miami's manager when rookie Peyton Burdick homered and drove in four runs to lead the Marlins over the NL East champion Atlanta Braves 12-9 Wednesday.

Matt Olson hit his 34th homer and Marcell Ozuna hit his 23rd for the Braves, who finished 101-61 and have a bye into the Division Series next week. The defending World Series champions won the season series against Miami 13-6.

The 61-year-old Mattingly announced Sept. 25 he would not seek a new contract. Miami's final 69-93 record, fourth in the NL East, surpassed its 2021 finish by two games.

All-Time Marlins Managers

Manager Years Record Playoffs Reason For Leaving Rene Lachemann 1993-96 221-285 Fired Cookie Rojas 1996 1-0 Interim John Boles 1996 40-35 Interim Jim Leyland 1997-98 146-178 11-5, 1997 World Series Champion Resigned John Boles 1999-2001 165-206 Fired Tony Perez 2001 54-60 Interim Jeff Torberg 2002-03 95-105 Fired Jack McKeon 2003-05 241-207 11-6, 2003 World Series Champion Resigned Joe Girardi 2006 78-84 Fired Fredi Gonzalez 2007-10 276-279 Fired Edwin Rodriguez 2010-11 78-85 Resigned Brandon Hyde 2011 0-1 Interim Jack McKeon 2011 40-50 Interim Ozzie Guillen 2012 69-93 Fired Mike Redmond 2013-15 155-207 Fired Dan Jennings 2015 55-69 Interim Don Mattingly 2016-22 443-587 2-3 Resigned

Mattingly finished his Marlins' tenure 443-587, highlighted by a playoff berth in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. It was Mattingly's only winning year in seven seasons with the club.

Continuing a final game custom during his years in Miami, Mattingly allowed a veteran player to manage the team. Catcher Jacob Stallings ran the Marlins Wednesday with Mattingly available for advice.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs his wife Lori Mattingly as he is recognized on the field during the fifth inning of a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

After they clinched their fifth consecutive division title Tuesday, the Braves fielded a lineup without several of their top players.

All-Stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley and NL Rookie of the Year contender Michael Harris II rested. Shortstop Dansby Swanson grounded out to lead off the game and was replaced by rookie Vaughn Grissom in the bottom of the first.

JJ Bleday tripled and singled while Nick Fortes homered for Miami. Eight of the Marlins starters had hits against four Atlanta pitchers.

Fortes' two-run homer capped a five-run sixth and gave Miami a 10-6 lead. Jon Berti hit a two-run triple and scored on Bleday's triple off reliever Jesse Chavez (4-3).

Olson's two-run drive off Andrew Nardi (1-1) in the seventh got Atlanta within 10-8 before Burdick connected with a two-run homer in the bottom half.

Wilfredo Lee/AP Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly hugs starting pitcher Pablo Lopez after a game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in Miami.

Dylan Floro inherited two runners with one out in the ninth and walked Robbie Grossman and allowed Guillermo Heredia's RBI single. Ehire Adrianza lined out to left before Floro struck out Grissom in a 13-pitch at-bat for his 10th save.

Ozuna's three-run homer in the sixth put Atlanta ahead 6-5. He drove reliever Bryan Hoeing's sinker over the wall in left.

Jackson Stephens worked the first three innings for the Braves. The right-hander gave up three runs on five hits and two walks.

Marlins starter Elieser Hernández was lifted after four innings. He allowed three runs and four hits and struck out three.