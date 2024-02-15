Boys of summer return to baseball diamond as fans flock to spring training sites

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Spring training has once again arrived with pitchers and catchers reporting Wednesday.

The sun has been out in West Palm Beach, and fans have been in the stands to catch a glimpse of some of their favorite players.

"It's exciting to watch all of them out there work hard and get ready," Houston Astros fan Justin Mayo said.

Mayo said his dad was an Astros fan and introduced him to the game. He said it's a game that takes hold of you and never lets you go.

WPTV Baseball fan Justin Mayo was among those at the ballpark excited to see the boys of summer back on the field.

"I played Little League up to high school and always loved the sport," Mayo said. "I love how it's really set on statistics, batting averages, ERAs, all that stuff. I just love that part of the sport."

Astros outfielder Jake Meyers reported to camp early and is expected to get significant time in centerfield. He's 27 years old and has been to a few spring trainings but said it never gets old.

"I feel like you can use some of that experience from the past, but there's definitely always that new thing that you kind of want to either work at or figure out," Meyers said.

WPTV Houston Astros outfielder Jake Meyers discusses the importance of spring training ahead of the regular season.

Spring training is one of those opportunities for fans to get up and close to players, allowing them to take a picture or get an autograph.

"I like to collect autographs just for fun," baseball fan Michel Frison said. "My wife says, 'Why do you collect this?' I don't know. I love it. It's part of the experience."

For baseball fans, it's an experience that never gets old, especially when you hear the umpire say, "Play Ball."