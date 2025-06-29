WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports worldwide, especially in Palm Beach County. Now, thousands of sports lovers are here learning and playing the game.

"Gather around the exhibit and find out what's going on in Pickleball. There are approximately 150 exhibitors showcasing a variety of products. They can demo paddles and play in tournaments," said George Domacati, the CEO of the World Pickleball Convention.

A pickleball lover's dream at the 2025 World Pickleball Convention

The tournament is a huge hit.

"There are three things I love in life: children, dogs, and pickleball,” said Susan Brewer, a guest speaker and participant, who as a lover of all things Pickleball, she grabbed her paddle, laced up her shoes, and hit the court.

"If you want to have fun in life, play Pickleball. Pickleball changes lives. I've seen people go through really tough times, and Pickleball lifts them up every day," said Brewer.

One person who appreciates the lift from Pickleball is Marc Falcon.

"I've been playing for five years, and it's been fun." Fun indeed. Falcon said he learned many facts and details about the sport at the convention and notes that picking up Pickleball reminds him of his favorite childhood game."I used to play a lot of ping pong when I was deployed, and this is the closest thing to it. It's like a mix between tennis and ping pong."

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, and it's no surprise that people of all ages can come out and enjoy it.