PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — While the Masters are the talk of the golf world this week, 84 of the top junior golfers in Florida teed off at PGA National this weekend to compete for the FJT PGA National Open title.

With stars like Tiger Woods in attendance for the two-day event, St. Petersburg resident Clark Mason took over the boy's 16-18 age field, scoring a 69 on day one and day two, securing the trophy with a 70.

"This is my first tournament since early February. I wanted to prepare for a tournament that I had next weekend to knock off some of the dust," Mason, 17, said. "I tried to take it one shot at a time and ended up playing pretty well this weekend."

Iris Lee, an Orlando native, won last year's 12-15 age division at only 11 years old. Now, she's the girl's champion for the 16-18 age division at only 12.

"It was definitely different, including the yardages. I knew this was a tough course, and the only thing I had to do was hit it accurately," Lee said.

WATCH: WPTV Reporter Kendall Hyde speaks with two winners of the FJT PGA National Open

84 of Florida's top junior golfers face off at PGA National

Lee scored a 71 on day one and 72 on day two, securing those back-to-back championships.

"I knew that I had made a few mistakes, so near the end, I knew there were some tough holes, so I just tried to clean up the mistakes and focus on my shot more," Lee said.

With the hardware secured, WPTV reporter Kendall Hyde asked Lee what her dinner for champions will look like.

"Probably some pizza and some soda," Lee said with a smile.