33rd annual Delray Beach Open draws tennis fans from all over

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — The 33rd installment of the Delray Beach Open has officially wrapped up.

This year's tournament featured some top up-and-comers in the sport, and grand festivities.

Fans see great plays — and what Delray Beach has to offer

The championship rounds were on Sunday evening. The competition levels were soaring and the fans were entertained.

"Well worth my time, it was great matches, great comebacks, and both sides are playing good,” said Elliot Liu, a longtime tennis fan, who traveled down from New York to watch the Delray Beach Open.

Initially, he came for great tennis, but now he's ready to see what Delray Beach offers.

"The weather is nice, and we were going to check out this sushi place nearby, and hopefully, it's good. We haven't really checked out many places nearby," said Liu.

Elise and Bruce Garry love the sport of tennis and say the Delray Open provides a different feel.

"It's great. I think these smaller arenas are so wonderful. You're up close and personal. It's a great match," said Elise.

Tommy Styles is a native of New Jersey but was born in Serbia. He got the chance of a lifetime to watch his fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanović battle back and win this year's singles match.

"We seen Miomir Kecmanović win. I'm from Serbia. I'm from outside of Belgrade, where he's from, so I'm actually kind of close with him family-wise. Just seeing him come back and win the tournament was incredible," said Styles.

Incredible describes the tone set at the 2025 Delray Beach Open, and fans are ready for the matchups and festivities in 2026.

"Great venue, great people all around. If you're out there, come," said Bruce.