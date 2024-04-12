You can get $1 grilled cheese at Sonic for National Grilled Cheese Day

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Did you know National Grilled Cheese Day is this Friday? One of the world’s most popular sandwiches deserves its own holiday and Sonic Drive-In has plans to celebrate!

Sonic tells us that the chain’s restaurants will offer its grilled cheese sandwich for just $1 (not including tax) on the special day. The deal is only good on April 12, so make sure to mark your calendar so you don’t forget to grab one of these melty treats on National Grilled Cheese Day.

The offer comes fresh on the heels of Sonic’s celebration of this week’s solar eclipse with its Blackout Slush Float, giving you yet another limited-time reason to visit your nearest drive-in.

Sonic’s grilled cheese sandwich takes two pieces of crunchy Texas Toast with classic American cheese melted between them. It’s such a simple sandwich, but tough to deny.

To get Sonic’s $1 grilled cheese deal, you will need to download the Sonic Rewards smartphone app. The $1 grilled cheese offer will be added to the in-app rewards tab for users. Only one deal per customer can be redeemed and it is not valid on combos, delivery or other offers.

Not in the mood to go out to celebrate National Grilled Cheese Day? That’s OK! They’re a snap to make in the comfort of your home.

One of our writers took an in-depth look into the art of making a grilled cheese sandwich. Her search for how to make the perfect grilled cheese sandwich could be fun way to honor the popular sandwich.

Whether you take advantage of the $1 grilled cheese deal at Sonic or make your own grilled cheese, make this Friday a little extra special by honoring a culinary icon!

