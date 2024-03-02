Son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach gets DUI sentence commuted

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has commuted the DUI sentence for former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, the son of head coach Andy Reid.

The move converts Britt’s three-year prison sentence to house arrest, over a 2021 incident where he drove drunk and seriously injured a 5-year-old girl, according to The Associated Press. He was convicted in November 2022.

“Mr. Reid has completed his alcohol abuse treatment program and has served more prison time than most individuals convicted of similar offenses. Mr. Reid will be under house arrest until October 31, 2025, with strict conditions of probation, including weekly meetings with a parole officer, weekly behavioral counseling attendance, weekly meetings with a peer support sponsor, and stringent community service and employment requirements,” Parson said in the commutation letter co-signed by Missouri Secretary of State John R. Ashcroft.

On Feb. 4, 2021, Britt collided with two vehicles on an interstate near the Chiefs’ practice facility, according to Scripps News Kansas City.

Britt’s blood-alcohol level was 0.113% about two hours after the crash — with the legal limit being 0.08%, according to AP. Six people, including two children, were injured in the crash. Five-year-old Ariel Young, who was seriously injured, was in a coma for 11 days and suffered a traumatic brain injury.

When Britt was sentenced, her family's lawyer spoke out in a statement.

"The victims of this crime are outraged the defendant was not sentenced to the maximum sentence allowable by law," said family attorney Tom Porto, according to Scripps News Kansas City.

"No amount of prison time will ever be enough to punish the defendant for the pain and suffering he caused this family and the ongoing difficulties that Ariel will continue to endure for the rest of her life,” he continued.

Ariel’s mother now says her daughter is still dealing with complications from the crash, according to Yahoo Sports.

Parson’s office said in a press release that the governor issued 36 pardons and commuted three sentences in February.

