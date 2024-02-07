Sniper kills suspect during hostage situation, bomb threat at Fort Myers bank

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Update: The attempted bank robbery suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Sterling Ramon Alavache. According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, Alavache was a convicted felon who had an extensive criminal history that includes drug trafficking, aggravated assault and carrying a concealed firearm from several states.

LCSO

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno called the scene at Bank of America "chaotic."

Marceno said multiple hostages were held up inside of the bank location in Fort Myers on Tuesday morning.

The sheriff said the male suspect entered the bank armed with a knife and claimed he had a bomb.

As others were able to run out of the building, hostage negotiations began as two people were held captive by the suspect.

The sheriff said that's when the suspect became physical - even holding one of the victims in a headlock with knife to her throat.

Marceno said that's when an LCSO sniper shot and killed the suspect; Both hostages are safe.

Wendy Marroquin