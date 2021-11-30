Slow-Cooker Monkey Bread Recipe Could Be The Star Of The Holiday Sweets Table

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cooking during the holidays means serving up traditional dishes the whole family loves. But sometimes, those popular treats take so much time to make and that can cause extra stress during an already busy time. That’s why we love featuring slow cooker recipes that take the fuss out of favorite meals and desserts and leave us free to cross off more items on the never-ending holiday to-do list.

If you’re looking for something special to serve for a holiday breakfast, then you should take a look at the slow-cooker monkey bread recipe from the spice company McCormick. It looks so ooey and gooey that we can’t wait to try it, either!

Monkey bread is a pull-apart sweet bread traditionally served for breakfast or brunch. There are many varieties of monkey bread recipes that range from sweet to savory, but in this case, we wanted to focus on a classic version that is all sweet and has those warm spices we can’t get enough of during the holiday season.

A lot of monkey bread recipes call for using refrigerated biscuit dough, which really simplifies the process. But what we probably love the most about this recipe is how McCormick offers even more easy shortcuts that make a yummy monkey bread — all without the fuss of making bread dough from scratch or even turning on your oven. Who says kitchen cheats can’t be delicious?

To make this slow-cooker monkey bread recipe, you’ll need ingredients you probably already have on hand in your kitchen, like butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and cinnamon, plus two cans of refrigerated biscuits.

You will also need no-stick cooking spray, a 6-quart slow cooker, a wide mouth glass jar, a saucepan, a resealable bag and a clean kitchen towel.

This slow-cooker monkey bread recipe comes together in just 2 hours, so you can whip up the ingredients, put it in the slow cooker and have a warm, gooey breakfast or brunch treat for the whole family quickly.

To make monkey bread in your slow cooker, you’ll need to start by spraying the inside of the slow cooker and the outside of the glass jar with cooking spray. Place the empty jar in the middle of the slow cooker — the jar is acting as the center column of a bundt pan, so you’ll place the dough around it inside the slow cooker.

Next, melt the butter in the saucepan, and then add brown sugar. Stir to combine and then set aside.

You’ll dump the cinnamon and granulated sugar into a resealable bag, then cut each biscuit into six pieces and drop them in the bag and shake to coat them with cinnamon sugar.

The recipe calls for placing half of the coated biscuit pieces in the slow cooker, then drizzling the butter-and-sugar mixture over the biscuit pieces inside the cooker. Then, add in the remaining biscuit dough, including any leftover cinnamon-sugar mix, and pour the remaining butter mixture into the slow cooker.

You’ll cover the slow cooker with the towel and then the lid, then cook on high for an hour, then remove the slow cooker insert and rotate for even cooking before you cook it another hour.

We’re pretty sure this monkey bread won’t last long, so you might want to stock up on supplies to make more!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.