The Race Weekend: Inside RFK Jr.'s campaign and discussing gun violence issues

On this week’s edition of The Race Weekend, Deputy Political Director and Moderator Joe St. George interviews the Communications Director for RFK Jr.’s 2024 Campaign Del Bigtree. Republican Strategist Melik Abdul and Democratic Strategist Keisha Carter join the show to discuss the power of the Black vote this year, while Scripps News’ Path to the White House series takes a closer look at the issue of crime and gun violence. All this while West Wing Playbook Co-Author Eli Stokols joins Scripps News’ Senior Political Correspondent Charles Benson, National Political Correspondent Alex Miller and Political Analyst Steve Schmidt for our “Inside the Race Panel with Politico.”

The Race Weekend The Race Weekend: Protecting election workers and roundtable abortion discussion Scripps News Staff