Scripps News Reports: Health care in America

The price of health care is top of mind for many voters in America.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have very different positions on health care. President Biden has expressed support for the Affordable Care Act, saying he wants to expand it. In contrast, Trump wanted to repeal and replace the law during his time in office.

Scripps News political correspondent Charles Benson sat down with voters to talk about the rising cost of health care. They agreed that Republicans and Democrats need to come together.

Hear their conversation in this week's episode of Scripps News Reports.