Zoo Lights at Palm Beach Zoo features stunning African stone sculptures

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach’s favorite holiday tradition is lighting up the season once again — but this year, it’s shining brighter than ever.

On select nights through Jan. 4, 2026, Zoo Lights transforms the Palm Beach Zoo into a twinkling wonderland of eco-friendly holiday lights, festive music, and magical moments for the whole family. Guests can stroll glowing pathways, sip cocoa, and gather around the breathtaking 24-foot animated holiday tree set to beloved seasonal songs.

And while the spectacle of lights alone is worth the visit, there’s something truly unique joining the celebration this season: majestic African stone sculptures from Zimbabwe’s Shona tribe.

Up to 25 towering works — some reaching 7 feet tall — have been placed along the pathways in collaboration with EnnYe Gallery, blending art and wildlife under the holiday glow. Celebrated artist Brighton Tendayi is even working live on-site, carving scaled versions of animals and welcoming guests into the rich tradition passed down through generations of Shona sculptors.

For Brighton and EnnYe Gallery Director of Exhibitions Vini Mutsemi, the goal is to immortalize the ecosystem in stone, while inspiring conservation through art.

It’s the second year the Zoo and EnnYe have partnered, and both organizations share a mission to protect and promote the natural world — making Zoo Lights not only a holiday event but also a showcase for wildlife conservation.

Zoo Lights presented runs select evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Group discounts, member perks, and Zoo Year’s Eve festivities on Dec. 31 make it the ultimate way to wrap up 2025 with family and friends.

