Youth trade expo set for Saturday in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Teaching fulfilling and rewarding career skills to youth, foster kids, the homeless and more is the mission of Xcel Mentoring. They have mobile classrooms that teach people how to win on the job.

"At the core, we do mentoring. We also do life skills for the young people," Maribel Rivera, director of operations at Xcel Mentoring. "Then we transition them by introducing them to a career option in a trade, so we do everything from electric plumbing, construction, you know, carpentry, welding, and our virtual design, which is one of the things that we're very proud of architecture engineering."

WPTV Maribel Rivera explains to WPTV reporter T.A. Walker how Xcel Mentoring prepares teens for a variety of careers.

Xcel Mentoring's trade expo is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Orthodox Zion Primitive Church, which is located at 2900 N. Australian Ave.

They're expecting 50-60 kids at Saturday's event and are providing lunch. No pre-registration is required and it is open to the public and free.