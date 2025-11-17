Your no-stress Thanksgiving playbook — straight from Okeechobee Steakhouse

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For more than a decade, WPTV’s has a holiday tradition, bringing viewers the best cooking tips straight from the kitchen pros at Okeechobee Steakhouse (and its Meat Market next door).

This year, we are with co-owner Ralph Lewis, who is dishing up everything you need to plan, prep, and plate the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner.

Whether you’re a seasoned holiday host, or you’ve spent previous Thanksgivings Googling “How to cook a turkey” at 7 a.m., Ralph’s got the answers — plus recipes guaranteed to impress your guests and keep you out of the holiday emergency room.

The Turkey: Size, Thaw, Roast Like a Pro

How Big?

Ralph says figure 1 pound of raw turkey per person.

12 lb = feeds 10–12 people

20 lb = feeds 18–20 people

Thaw Timeline (Fridge Only):

12 lb takes ~3 days

20 lb takes ~5 days

(Translation: If it’s still frozen on Wednesday, congratulations — you’re serving an Elsa-inspired centerpiece.)

Roasting Tips:



Preheat oven to 325°F

Roast for 30 mins per pound

Breast temp: 165°F (avoid bone)

Leg temp: 175°F for tenderness

Stuffing inside bird? Make sure it hits 165°F — or just bake it separate for safety (and crispiness).

Brining for Tenderness & Flavor

Brining makes all the difference — think of it as a spa day for your turkey.

Ralph’s Basic Brine Recipe:



1 cup kosher salt

½ cup brown sugar

6 cloves garlic

10 sprigs fresh thyme

12 black peppercorns

3 bay leaves

Zest of 1 lemon & 1 orange

½ gallon water (or chicken stock for added depth)

Flavor Boosters:

Throw in allspice berries, a cinnamon stick, rosemary, sage, or even apple slices.

How To:



Combine ingredients in a stockpot, bring to boil, then simmer 5 mins.

Add 1 gallon cold water/stock, cool to room temp.

Fully submerge bird, breast-side down, with a heavy plate on top.

Brine 8–12 hrs (for 12–14 lbs) or 12–16 hrs (for 16+ lbs).

Rinse inside/out, pat dry, roast.

Seasoning Secrets:

Add depth and keep moisture locked in by slipping herbed butter (sage, rosemary, thyme) under the skin before roasting.

Flavor personalities:

Bold: Cajun or jerk seasoning.

Classic: Poultry seasoning + salt & pepper + paprika for color.

Cornbread Stuffing Recipe (Serves 8–10)

Ingredients:



9 cups dried crumbled cornbread (or crusty bread)

1½ cups diced celery

1½ cups diced Spanish onion

3 tbsp fresh sage (chopped)

2 tbsp fresh parsley (chopped)

1 tbsp kosher salt

2 tsp ground black pepper

½ lb butter (2 sticks)

2 cups chicken broth (store-bought is fine)

Directions:



Preheat oven to 325°F.

Sauté celery/onion in 1 tbsp butter until translucent.

In large pot, simmer broth & remaining butter.

Stir in veggies, salt, pepper, sage, and parsley.

Add cornbread, mix well.

Transfer to 9"x13" baking dish, bake 35 mins until golden brown.

Mashed Potatoes

Decadent Version:

Potatoes: 5 lbs Russet (fluffy) or Yukon Gold (rich)

Add: 1 lb butter, 1 cup milk, salt to taste

Peel (Russets) or leave skin (Yukons), cube, boil ~25 mins, drain, mash, add butter, milk, and season.

Healthier Version:

Use 1 cup low-fat yogurt + 1 cup skim/2% milk instead of butter/milk.

Want to avoid all the heavy lifting? Okeechobee Prime Meat Market’s “Ultimate Holiday Family Feast” ($499) serves 16–18 and includes:



Bell & Evans All-Natural Turkey (Roasted or Smoked)

Prime Roasted Beef Tenderloin

Choice of 4 half-pan sides (Cornbread Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, Honey-Glazed Carrots, Roasted Red Potatoes

Turkey Gravy, Au Jus, Horseradish Sauce, Fresh Cranberry Sauce.

(TIP: This is also the “avoid family drama” package. Less time in the kitchen = less time arguing about football.)

As Ralph says — Thanksgiving is about more than just food. It’s about gathering, laughing, and being present. And nothing brings people together quite like a perfectly cooked turkey with all the fixings. Whether you do it all yourself or let the pros handle it, make this holiday delicious and drama-free.

Some of the recipe formatting and tip organization for this article was created with the help of AI — kind of like having a sous chef who never eats the mashed potatoes before they’re served. All demonstrations, safety recommendations, and questionable humor are provided by actual humans with real taste buds.

