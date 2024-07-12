Your dog could have THIS MUCH FUN this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A lot of dogs love playing in the water, but not my dog, Tito Nicks. He only likes to drink from the pool.

But as for swimming, he's out.

That's not the case for the exceptional dogs competing at the American Kennel Club (AKC) event called "Paw Prints in the Sand," hosted by the Jupiter and Tequesta Dog Club this weekend at the South Florida Fair Expo Center.

The annual all-breed dog show includes veteran and Pee Wee competitions, dog-themed vendors, and more.

Proceeds for the event go to FAU campus police, the AKC hurricane disaster fund, and the Jupiter and Tequesta police department K9 units. Tickets cost $5 and the event runs through Sunday.

