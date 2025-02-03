'You learn so many essential skills': Girl Scouts gain expertise while selling cookies

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you were shopping at a supermarket over the weekend you probably noticed the Girl Scouts out in force ready to sell you a box of cookies.

The annual cookie sale is not just about indulging in delicious treats; it serves a greater purpose. Proceeds from the sales directly support local Girl Scout troops, funding activities, community projects, and valuable programming aimed at developing skills and confidence in young girls.

"This initiative allows girls to learn essential skills like financial literacy and teamwork while providing a fun way for the community to come together," said Melinda Glasco, Vice President of Marketing for the Girl Scouts of Southeast Florida.

This year will be Ronica Deshmukh from Troop 24529 last time selling cookies but said she has learned a lot by peddling cookies.

"One big thing is definitely communication skills, with being a part of media girls, as well as selling cookies," she said said. "You learn so many essential skills that very much are applicable to other areas of life, as well as business skills and money skills. I want to study business."

Booths will be running over the next month at varous locations, with cookie sales concluding on March 2.

There are nine varieties being sold this year including Adventurefuls, Thin Mints, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Samoas, Lemon-ups, Do-Si-Dos, gluten-free Toffee-Tastic, and S'mores cookies. This is the last year for S'mores. They cost $6 per box for each variety except the gluten-free Toffee-Tastic and the S'mores cookie which are $7 per box.

This year, community members can also participate in the "Cookies for the Military" program, which encourages people to donate boxes of cookies to servicemen and women. The Girl Scouts aim to exceed last year's total by donating 75,000 boxes to those serving our country.

In addition to the cookie booths, a special "Give a Box, Get a Box" event is scheduled for Feb. 21, at Duffy's Sports Grills. Attendees who donate a box of cookies will receive a complimentary box of their choice.

The Girl Scouts believe that by girls learning to run their own mini-businesses, they are promoting entrepreneurship and leadership among young female leaders.

