YMCA to host 22nd annual inspiration breakfast in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Wednesday morning, Emmy-nominated sports reporter Erin Andrews will be the keynote speaker at the YMCA's 22nd Annual Inspiration Breakfast in Boca Raton.

The fundraiser fuels programs like providing summer camp to kids. Educators said that keeping youth engaged helps prevent the "summer slide"— a phenomenon that refers to the loss of math and literacy skills when kids are on a summer break.

"At the core of what a YMCA does is we're really about youth development and giving kids the tools that they need to be successful in school, successful in high school, successful in college and successful in life," Jason Hagensick, president & CEO of the YMCA of South Palm Beach County, said.

If you'd like to help out the YMCA, you can purchase a ticket. There are just under 40 tickets left to the event or make an online donation, here.