YMCA of South Palm Beach County's inspiration breakfast will have keynote address from Sugar Ray Leonard

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Get ready to lace up your gloves for an inspiring morning at the YMCA of South Palm Beach County’s 23rd Annual Inspiration Breakfast.

This year, the event will take place outdoors at the Peter Blum Family YMCA of Boca Raton on Wednesday, March 5, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The highlight of this year's breakfast will be a keynote address from boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard. A Hall of Famer, Olympic gold medalist, and world boxing champion, Leonard has captivated audiences for decades with his incredible story of perseverance and triumph. Attendees will have the opportunity to hear firsthand about his journey — inside and outside the ring — and how he has used his platform to inspire others.

Funds raised during the event will directly support local YMCA programs designed for youth and teens, fostering environments that encourage personal growth and active lifestyles. Attendees will not only enjoy meal but also be part of a larger movement aimed at enriching the lives of young people in the community.

Tickets for the inspiration breakfast are still available, and community members are encouraged to join in this knockout event.

