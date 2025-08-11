WPTV 'takes the wheel' as bus driver for a day

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Before anyone gets upset. The bus I “drove” never moved, we were supervised by the Transportation Administrator.
In a lighthearted twist as students prepare to head back to school, I stepped into the role of a bus driver for a day at SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach.
The event not only gave a unique perspective on the school year but also elicited plenty of laughs and nostalgic memories from various staff members and local dignitaries.
I "picked up" school administrators, staff, and teachers, plus some Palm Beach County Commissioners, and some of my friends from the radio.
I posed three questions to riders.
WATCH BELOW: Why did you get detention?
WATCH BELOW: What was your favorite cafeteria food?
WATCH BELOW: What was your biggest wardrobe regret?
