Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleShining A Light

Actions

WPTV 'takes the wheel' as bus driver for a day

T.A. Walker asks school administrators, staff, teachers, Palm Beach County Commissioners and some of his friends from radio questions about their time in school
TA school bus ex.png
WPTV
TA school bus ex.png
Posted
and last updated

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Before anyone gets upset. The bus I “drove” never moved, we were supervised by the Transportation Administrator.

In a lighthearted twist as students prepare to head back to school, I stepped into the role of a bus driver for a day at SouthTech Academy in Boynton Beach.

The event not only gave a unique perspective on the school year but also elicited plenty of laughs and nostalgic memories from various staff members and local dignitaries.

I "picked up" school administrators, staff, and teachers, plus some Palm Beach County Commissioners, and some of my friends from the radio.

I posed three questions to riders.

WATCH BELOW: Why did you get detention?

Did you get detention in school?

WATCH BELOW: What was your favorite cafeteria food?

What was your favorite food at school?

WATCH BELOW: What was your biggest wardrobe regret?

What was your biggest wardrobe regret?

What do you want me to Shine A Light on? What are you most proud of where you live? Email me at tawalker@wptv.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening