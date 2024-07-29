WPTV anchors compete in Summer Games

WELLINGTON, Fla. — We’ve all been talking about this in the office for a while.

Each of the WPTV morning anchors — Hollani, Ashley, Mike, and Tania — have Olympic teams represented by different members of our community. Over the next 10 weekdays, they are competing for Summer Games' medals.

Current Medal Count

Points are awarded for each event. Gold gets five points, silver receives four points, bronze gets three points, fourth place gets two points, and disqualified entries get one point.

Day 1: Mechanical Dinosaurs

Our first race was at The Mall at Wellington Green using their mechanical dinosaurs that you can find just west of the Grand Court.

Race 1: Tania Rogers vs. Mike Trim

Race 2: Hollani Davis vs. Ashley Glass

Standings:



Tania - :41.23 seconds Hollani - :47.19 seconds Mike - :56.18 seconds Ashley - 57.02 seconds

Note: There was a second round of racing. The winner will receive a gold medal, and that winner will be announced on the last day of the Summer Games.

